Violence Erupts After Champions Trophy 2025 Victory: Attacks on Police and Mosque Reported, 4 Injured

Following India’s victory in the Champions Trophy 2025, an unruly mob misbehaved with Dewas Kotwali PS SHO Ajay Gurjar, attacking his vehicle and forcing him to retreat when he attempted to speak with them. To restore order, authorities have imposed Section 163 in the area.

Tensions in Mhow After Firecrackers Thrown Into Mosque

In Indore’s Mhow, religious tensions flared when miscreants reportedly threw firecrackers into a mosque during Taraweeh prayers. This act led to retaliation, resulting in injuries to four individuals. Based on their complaints, police have lodged an FIR and are investigating the incident.

Previous Agreement Between Communities Ignored

Locals in Mhow claim that both communities had previously agreed to prevent religious processions from passing by each other’s places of worship to maintain peace. However, the recent act of provocation suggests an attempt to incite unrest.

Situation Under Control

Authorities have assured that the situation is now under control in both Dewas and Mhow. Security forces have been deployed to prevent further disturbances.