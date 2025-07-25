A court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Bandi Sanjay for breaking election rules.

Hyderabad: A special court here on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar for not appearing before it in connection with a poll code violation case.

The designated MP-MLA court issued the NBW against Sanjay Kumar and posted the matter to July 30.

Also Read: Telangana Government Approves ₹430 Crore Bridge Project Over Mir Alam Tank

A recall petition will be filed in the court, sources close to the Union Minister said, adding he (Sanjay Kumar) was unable to attend the court in view of the ongoing Parliament session.

The case was registered against Sanjay Kumar in the run up to the bypoll to Huzurabad assembly constituency in 2021.