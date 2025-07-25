Telangana Government Approves ₹430 Crore Bridge Project Over Mir Alam Tank

The Telangana government has approved Rs 430 crore for the construction of a bridge over Mir Alam Tank that connects Bengaluru National Highway from Shastripuram to Chintalmet.

The bridge will significantly reduce traffic congestion on the 44-NH-Chintalmet route. According to the order issued, the construction cost of the bridge will be borne by Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL).

The government has also directed MRDCL to start tendering for the project under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The government has said that the project will be taken up as soon as land is acquired. MRDCL has also been directed to hire a PMC (Project Management Consultant) through open tender who will be responsible for monitoring and quality control of the project.

The design of Mir Alam Tank Bridge in Hyderabad will be reviewed. The design and structural drawings submitted by the EPC contractor must be approved by the PMC agency, then they will be reviewed by a reputed institute like IIT Hyderabad, NIT Warangal, or JNTU Hyderabad.

The Managing Director of MRDCL has been directed to take further necessary steps regarding the project.