Sub-Registrar Trapped by ACB While Accepting ₹5 Lakh

A sub-registrar was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in Kalyanadurg of Anantapur district. ACB officials arrested sub-registrar Narayan Swamy while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a real estate dealer Nagendra Naik in Kalyanadurg.

According to details, Narayan Swamy had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from real estate businessman Nagendra Naik for the registration of one and a half acres of land in Kalyanadurg.

Narayan Swamy offered to register the land by overstating the market value and understating the value. Meanwhile, the ACB raided Narayan Swamy’s residence in Anantapur and arrested him while accepting a bribe.

Later, Narayan Swamy was taken to the Kalyanadurg Sub-registrar office, where records and illegal registrations were investigated. It is being told that Narayanaswamy was also posted as the Dharmamuram Sub-Registrar during the YCP government and there were already allegations against him of involvement in corruption and illegal activities.