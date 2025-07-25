Andhra Pradesh

Sub-Registrar Trapped by ACB While Accepting ₹5 Lakh

A sub-registrar was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in Kalyanadurg of Anantapur district. ACB officials arrested sub-registrar Narayan Swamy while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a real estate dealer Nagendra Naik in Kalyanadurg.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum25 July 2025 - 14:53
Sub-Registrar Trapped by ACB While Accepting ₹5 Lakh
Sub-Registrar Trapped by ACB While Accepting ₹5 Lakh

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

A sub-registrar was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in Kalyanadurg of Anantapur district. ACB officials arrested sub-registrar Narayan Swamy while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a real estate dealer Nagendra Naik in Kalyanadurg.

According to details, Narayan Swamy had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from real estate businessman Nagendra Naik for the registration of one and a half acres of land in Kalyanadurg.

Also Read: PM Modi Express Grief on School roof collapses in Rajasthan,6 school children killed, 29 injured

Narayan Swamy offered to register the land by overstating the market value and understating the value. Meanwhile, the ACB raided Narayan Swamy’s residence in Anantapur and arrested him while accepting a bribe.

Later, Narayan Swamy was taken to the Kalyanadurg Sub-registrar office, where records and illegal registrations were investigated. It is being told that Narayanaswamy was also posted as the Dharmamuram Sub-Registrar during the YCP government and there were already allegations against him of involvement in corruption and illegal activities.

Tags
Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum25 July 2025 - 14:53
Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
Back to top button