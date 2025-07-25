PM Modi Express Grief on School roof collapses in Rajasthan,6 school children killed, 29 injured

A part of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday, killing six children and injuring 29 others.

The children were gathering for morning prayers at the Piplod Government School in Manoharthana block of the district when the incident occurred.

The police received information at around 7:45 am. The police said that the children were pulled out of the rubble with the help of teachers and villagers. Manoharthana Station House Officer Nand Kishore said that five of the deceased have been identified as Kander, Kanha, Raidas, Anuradha and Badal Bhel.

Officials said that about 35 students were present in the building when the incident took place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. In a post on Twitter, he said the accident at a school in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, is sad and extremely unfortunate.

I am with the affected students and their families in this difficult situation. Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured children.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident. He directed the authorities to reach the spot and provide proper treatment to the children.