A.R. Rahman Discharged from Chennai Hospital After Dehydration Symptoms

Chennai: Renowned music composer and double Oscar winner A.R. Rahman was discharged from a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday after being admitted earlier in the day due to dehydration symptoms.

Rahman Discharged After Routine Check-Up

A medical bulletin issued by Dr. R.K. Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services, confirmed that Rahman underwent a routine check-up at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road and was discharged after receiving treatment for mild dehydration.

Tamil Nadu CM and Deputy CM Extend Wishes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assured the public that Rahman was doing well.

“I heard about music maestro A.R. Rahman being admitted to the hospital. I spoke to the doctors attending him, and they confirmed that he is doing well and will be returning home soon. I was happy to hear this,” he posted on social media platform X.

His son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, also extended his best wishes, saying:

“I am wishing Music Maestro A.R. Rahman a speedy recovery and hope he returns home soon.” Also Read: Music Director A.R. Rahman Hospitalised in Chennai

Rahman’s Family Confirms His Well-Being

Rahman’s sister, Fathima Shekar, clarified that he had experienced exhaustion due to back-to-back travel and suffered mild discomfort and dehydration.

His son, A.R. Ameen, also took to Instagram to reassure fans:

“To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, so we went ahead with some routine tests, but I’m happy to share that he is doing well now.”

Recent Public Appearances and Performances

Rahman had recently returned from the United Kingdom, where he performed at an event. Last month, he shared the stage with international pop star Ed Sheeran at a concert in Chennai and later attended the music launch of the film ‘Chaava’.

A.R. Rahman’s Illustrious Career and Achievements

One of India’s most celebrated music composers, A.R. Rahman has left an indelible mark on the Indian and international music industry. His career highlights include:

Six National Film Awards

Two Academy Awards

Two Grammy Awards

A BAFTA Award

A Golden Globe Award

Six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards

18 Filmfare Awards

In 2010, Rahman was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

From ‘Roja’ to Global Stardom

Rahman’s journey began in the early 1990s with Mani Ratnam’s ‘Roja’, making him a household name. He later composed iconic soundtracks for:

Bombay

Kadhalan

Thiruda Thiruda

Gentleman

His Hollywood debut, Couples Retreat, won him the BMI Award for Best Music Score. However, his global breakthrough came with Slumdog Millionaire, which earned him two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Beyond Music: Rahman’s Philanthropic Contributions

Apart from his music, Rahman is actively involved in humanitarian work, supporting various charitable causes.

In 2006 , Stanford University recognized his global contributions to music .

, recognized his . In 2008 , he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rotary Club .

, he received a from the . In 2009, he was featured in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Rahman’s influence spans generations, and his fans across the world continue to admire his music and philanthropic efforts.