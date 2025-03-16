Music Director A.R. Rahman Hospitalised in Chennai

Chennai: Renowned music composer and Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman has been admitted to a private hospital on Greams Road in Chennai after experiencing chest pain.

Rahman Undergoes Medical Tests

Hospital authorities confirmed that Rahman received preliminary treatment before being moved for an angiogram. Sources at Apollo Hospital informed IANS that his condition is stable, and an official medical bulletin is expected soon.

Recent Public Appearances

The legendary composer had recently returned to Chennai after performing in the United Kingdom. Last month, Rahman shared the stage with international pop star Ed Sheeran at a concert in Chennai. A week later, he attended the music launch event for his upcoming film Chaava.

Family Health Concerns

His hospitalisation comes shortly after his ex-wife, Saira Banu, was admitted for a medical emergency and underwent surgery. The news was confirmed by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement.

A.R. Rahman: A Musical Legend

A.R. Rahman, also known by his initials ARR, is one of India’s most celebrated music composers, record producers, and multi-instrumentalists.

He is best known for his work in Tamil and Hindi cinema, with occasional projects in international films. Over his illustrious career, Rahman has received numerous accolades, including:

Six National Film Awards

Two Academy Awards

Two Grammy Awards

A BAFTA Award

A Golden Globe Award

Six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards

18 Filmfare Awards

In 2010, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award.

Rise to Global Fame

Rahman’s journey in film music began in the early 1990s with Mani Ratnam’s Roja. He quickly gained nationwide recognition with iconic scores for films such as:

Bombay

Kadhalan

Thiruda Thiruda

Gentleman

His first Hollywood project, Couples Retreat, won him the BMI Award for Best Music Score. However, his global breakthrough came with Slumdog Millionaire, which earned him two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Philanthropy and Global Recognition

Beyond his musical achievements, Rahman is also known for his humanitarian efforts, supporting various charitable causes.

In 2006, Stanford University recognised his contributions to global music.

In 2008, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rotary Club.

, he received a from the Rotary Club. In 2009, he was featured in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

With his influence spanning multiple industries and generations, Rahman continues to inspire millions with his music and philanthropic work. Fans and well-wishers worldwide are hoping for his speedy recovery.