JioHotstar Sets New Viewership Records in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

New Delhi: JioHotstar has shattered records in India’s live sports streaming landscape, amassing over 540 crore views and 11,000 crore minutes of watch time during the recently concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Unprecedented Digital Engagement

Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital at JioStar, celebrated the milestone, stating, “With over 540+ crore views, 11,000 crore minutes of watch time, and a peak concurrency of 6.12 crore, these numbers tell a powerful story of scale, passion, and the evolution of digital streaming in India.”

The final match between India and New Zealand, where India clinched its third Champions Trophy title, garnered an astonishing 124.2 crore views on the platform, breaking all previous records.

Breaking Previous Streaming Records

The final match also set a new peak concurrency record of 6.12 crore viewers, surpassing the 5.9 crore peak set during the 2023 Cricket World Cup final on Disney Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand final – 90 crore total views

– 90 crore total views India vs Australia semi-final – 66.9 crore total views

– 66.9 crore total views India vs Pakistan match – 60.2 crore streaming views

Additionally, the India vs Australia semi-final match set a new record for the highest-ever single-day OTT subscriptions.

JioHotstar’s Expanding Reach and Innovation

JioHotstar played a key role in making cricket more accessible by broadcasting the tournament across 16 feeds, including nine languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The platform also introduced an Indian Sign Language feed and Audio Descriptive Commentary for inclusivity.

Impact of the Disney-Viacom18 Merger

This was the first major ICC event streamed on JioHotstar since the $8.5 billion merger between Disney Star and Reliance’s Viacom18, forming JioStar. The streaming platform JioCinema and Hotstar were also merged under this joint venture.

During the tournament, Hindi-speaking regions accounted for 38% of the total viewership, with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab, and Haryana leading in consumption. Maharashtra recorded the highest viewership on WiFi-enabled connected TVs (CTV).

A New Era for Digital Cricket Streaming

Kiran Mani emphasized the platform’s commitment to innovation, stating, “Beyond the numbers, what truly stands out is how our teams are relentlessly pushing boundaries to make premium sports experiences effortlessly accessible to millions. Proud of what we’ve built together—this is just the beginning of unlocking infinite possibilities!”

With JioHotstar’s record-breaking performance, the digital evolution of live sports streaming in India has reached new heights, setting the stage for future innovations.