A. R. Rahman’s Wife Saira Shares Health Update After Undergoing Surgery

Mumbai: Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman’s wife, Saira Rahman, recently underwent surgery following a medical emergency.

In a statement released by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, Saira provided an update on her health and recovery process.

The statement reads, “On behalf of our client, Mrs. Saira Rahman, Vandana Shah & Associates issues the following statement regarding her current health condition. A few days ago, Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a medical emergency, and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery.”

The statement continued, “She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters.

Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless.”

Request for Privacy During Recovery

Saira Rahman also requested privacy during this period, expressing thanks to her supporters for their understanding. She acknowledged the importance of this time for her well-being.

Personal Strain: Saira Rahman’s Separation from A. R. Rahman

Earlier, it was reported that A. R. Rahman and Saira Rahman had parted ways after 29 years of marriage. Saira cited emotional strain as the primary reason for the separation, which led to an irreparable gap between the couple.

A statement from Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, clarified the situation, stating, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. A. R. Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.

Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”

The statement concluded with Saira requesting privacy during this emotionally challenging period: “Mrs. Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life.”

Family Life and Support

A. R. Rahman and Saira tied the knot in 1995 through an arranged marriage and have three children: daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen. In a show of support, Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, who is also a singer, shared a message on Instagram, urging everyone to respect their family’s privacy during this difficult time.