Aamir Khan pushes trailer release date of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Mumbai: The trailer release of Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has been postponed, though the film itself is still on track for release on June 20, 2025.

Trailer Delay Due to National Developments

The decision to delay the trailer comes amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. A source close to the production confirmed:

“Concerning the ongoing developments at the country’s borders and the nationwide alert, Aamir Khan Productions have decided to postpone their upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par’s trailer. Our thoughts are with the brave hearts of our armed forces who remain steadfast in protecting the nation.”

The source added that a new trailer release date has not yet been announced, citing the need for unity and restraint during this sensitive period.

A Spiritual Sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is described as a spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s acclaimed directorial debut, ‘Taare Zameen Par’. The new film promises another heartwarming and inspiring story, and has already drawn attention with its official poster, which features Aamir alongside 10 debutant actors.

Launching New Talent

Aamir Khan Productions will launch 10 newcomers in this film:

Aroush Datta

Gopi Krishna Varma

Samvit Desai

Vedant Sharma

Ayush Bhansali

Ashish Pendse

Rishi Shahani

Rishabh Jain

Naman Mishra

Simran Mangeshkar

The film’s vibrant first look has already generated significant buzz among fans and critics alike.

Aamir Khan Returns to the Big Screen

This marks Aamir Khan’s return to cinemas after his 2022 release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the official Indian adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’. In ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, he will star opposite Genelia Deshmukh, raising anticipation for a fresh and dynamic pairing.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna and Backed by Strong Creative Team

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna, known for the widely appreciated ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, a film that tackled unconventional themes with sensitivity and humor.

The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, and the movie is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the Aamir Khan Productions banner.