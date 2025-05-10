This cholesterol pill may fight high risk of heart attack, stroke: Study

New Delhi: A groundbreaking international study has revealed that a new cholesterol-lowering medication may significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in high-risk individuals. The drug, Obicetrapib, is a once-daily oral pill that could offer a more effective and convenient treatment option for patients struggling to manage their cholesterol levels.

Obicetrapib Targets Two Major Risk Factors

The research, led by Monash University in Australia, found that Obicetrapib significantly lowered both LDL (bad) cholesterol and lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)], two major contributors to cardiovascular disease.

Professor Stephen Nicholls, Director of the Victorian Heart Institute, emphasized the importance of these findings.

“We know that many people at high risk of heart attack or stroke don’t get their cholesterol levels low enough, even on the best available treatments,” Nicholls said.

Significant Reductions in LDL and Lp(a)

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, included over 2,500 participants with established heart disease or inherited high cholesterol. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either Obicetrapib or a placebo alongside their usual cholesterol medications.

After 12 weeks, those who took Obicetrapib experienced:

32.6% reduction in LDL cholesterol

in 33.5% reduction in Lp(a)

Many participants reached guideline-recommended cholesterol targets for the first time.

Lp(a): A Difficult Risk Factor Addressed

While LDL is a well-known cause of arterial buildup leading to cardiovascular events, Lp(a) is a genetically inherited risk factor that has been notoriously difficult to treat. Unlike LDL, there are currently no widely approved therapies for lowering Lp(a), making this study’s results particularly encouraging.

Safe and Well-Tolerated Treatment

Obicetrapib was shown to be well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous trials. This positions it as a strong potential alternative or addition for patients who have not achieved cholesterol control with current treatments.

A New Hope for High-Risk Patients