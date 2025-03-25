Aamir Khan vs Salman Khan: Face-Off to Determine the Real ‘Sikandar’

Mumbai: A Battle of Bollywood Giants

In a thrilling showdown between two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are set to face off to claim the title of the real ‘Sikandar.’ Both actors have made significant marks in the film industry with iconic roles, leaving fans and filmmakers wondering who truly deserves the crown.

Aamir and Salman’s Friendly Banter

On Tuesday, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share an intriguing video featuring himself, Aamir Khan, and filmmaker AR Murugadoss. In the video, Salman posted a caption that read, “Amar Prem ka Andaaz with AR Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini #AamirKhan #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.”

The video shows the trio seated together, engaged in a playful yet serious conversation. Aamir Khan can be seen asking Murugadoss, “Between me and Salman, who is the real Sikandar?” The filmmaker’s serious expression adds to the suspense and fun of the conversation.

A Long-Standing Friendship

The camaraderie between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan is no secret. The two superstars have shared screen space in the iconic film Andaz Apna Apna and continue to support each other’s projects. Salman Khan recently made an appearance at the screening of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s debut film, showcasing their mutual respect and friendship.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film marks their first on-screen pairing, and the trailer, released on March 23, 2025, has generated a lot of excitement among fans. In the film, Salman plays the titular role of Sikandar, a character driven by a strong sense of purpose.

Salman on Age Gap and Industry Dynamics

During the Sikandar trailer launch, Salman addressed the age gap between superstars and younger actresses, humorously commenting on the changing dynamics in Bollywood. “I have a 31-year age difference between me and the heroine. The heroine doesn’t have this problem. The heroine’s father doesn’t have this problem,” he said, turning to Rashmika and adding, “You don’t have this problem, right?”

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to release in theatres on March 30, 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan in action in this high-octane film. With Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s friendly rivalry and camaraderie, the battle of who is the real ‘Sikandar’ is sure to keep fans entertained!