2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship Rescheduled for April

New Delhi, India: The second edition of the Asian Yogasana Sports Championship, initially scheduled for March 29-31, 2025, has been rescheduled to take place from April 25 to 27 in the national capital.

The change in dates accommodates requests from international teams for additional preparation time while also considering the holy month of Ramadan. This revision is aimed at ensuring wider participation from athletes across Asia.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Speaks Out on Kunal Kamra and Eknath Shinde Controversy, Criticizes Comedian’s Credentials

Sanjay Malpani, President of Asian Yogasana, expressed, “The shift in dates reflects our commitment to making the event truly inclusive and competitive. With greater participation, the championship will further strengthen Yogasana’s presence as a serious global sport. We look forward to welcoming athletes from across Asia to New Delhi for a world-class event.”

The Championship: A Platform for Top Yogasana Athletes

Organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Yogasana Bharat, the championship will bring together top Yogasana athletes from across Asia. This prestigious event will provide a platform to showcase their strength, flexibility, and precision.

Jaideep Arya, Secretary General of World Yogasana, stated, “This championship is a celebration of Yogasana’s transformation from an ancient practice to a globally recognized sport. The extended timeline ensures athletes are better prepared, leading to a more competitive and inspiring event. We remain dedicated to advancing Yogasana as a mainstream sporting discipline.”

Aiming for International Growth and Cultural Significance

A minimum of 16 countries will be participating, with more expected to join. The championship aims to promote Yogasana as a sport on an international stage while honoring its rich heritage and cultural significance.

Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat, shared his vision: “India continues to lead the way in establishing Yogasana as a competitive sport. The revised dates are fantastic, allowing all nationalities to participate at their best, ensuring we have a world-class event with complete participation.”

This rescheduled event will play a key role in elevating Yogasana as a global sport while celebrating its deep-rooted cultural importance.