Kangana Ranaut Speaks Out on Kunal Kamra and Eknath Shinde Controversy, Criticizes Comedian’s Credentials

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra’s remarks on Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to the media at the Old Parliament House, Kangana expressed her views on the incident and how Kamra previously made fun of a part of her Mumbai house that was demolished.

Also Read: Shock in Telangana! Biryani Hotel Blast Triggers Chaos in Nalgonda

Kangana Criticizes Kunal Kamra’s Remarks and Defends Eknath Shinde

Kangana shared her thoughts on how Kamra mocked a personal issue she faced, stating, “The way he was making fun of me and the incident that was done to me illegally, he was mocking that. I will not connect that incident with this incident at all. The person who is part of the government or is in power, their honor is everything. You are defaming him in the name of comedy. You are insulting him and disregarding his work. Shinde ji used to drive a rickshaw once upon a time. Today he has come so far on his own.”

The actress then turned her focus on Kamra’s credentials, questioning his position and achievements. “Who are these people? What are their own credentials? Who are these people who have not been able to do anything in life, who have not achieved anything? If they can write, let them write something in literature, create comedy. Does he write anything in literature?” she added.

Criticism of Influencer Culture and Society’s Direction

Kangana also took a dig at the prevailing influencer culture in India, asking, “Where is our society going? Where is this influencer culture leading us for a two-minute frame? We need to think about this.”

She echoed the sentiments of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had previously stated that people need to take responsibility for their words, especially when there are repercussions.

Demolition Incident: Kangana Clarifies the Two Separate Issues

Kangana clarified that the demolition of the Habitat venue, where Kamra’s video was recorded, should not be connected to the demolition of a part of her Mumbai house, emphasizing that these were two distinct issues. Authorities had visited the venue and demolished an illegal encroachment after Kamra’s video circulated on social media.

With her comments, Kangana Ranaut continues to make her voice heard on the controversy involving Kunal Kamra and the ongoing discussions surrounding the respect for public figures and societal accountability.