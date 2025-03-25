Shock in Telangana! Biryani Hotel Blast Triggers Chaos in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A powerful explosion at a restaurant on Hyderabad Road in Nalgonda created panic in the early hours of Tuesday. The blast occurred at Hot Bucket Biryani Centre, causing extensive damage to the establishment.

Blast Impact and Damage

The intensity of the explosion was so severe that the shutter gate of the restaurant blew off, and furniture inside was thrown outside. A fire broke out following the blast, but firefighters rushed to the scene and successfully extinguished the flames before it could spread further.

Fortunately, as the incident took place just 15 minutes after the restaurant had closed, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Cause of Explosion Yet to Be Determined

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the explosion. While it is suspected that a cylinder blast could be the reason, officials have not ruled out other possibilities.

Ongoing Investigation

Local police and forensic teams are examining the site to determine the cause of the blast. Nearby residents and shopkeepers have been left in shock, demanding better safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Also Read: Defected MLAs Case: Telangana Speaker Faces Supreme Court Scrutiny Amid Controversy

Authorities have assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway, and further details will be revealed soon.

Safety Concerns Raised

This incident has raised concerns about fire safety in restaurants and commercial spaces. Experts emphasize the need for regular safety inspections, proper gas cylinder handling, and emergency protocols to avoid such mishaps.