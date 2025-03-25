Defected MLAs Case: Telangana Speaker Faces Supreme Court Scrutiny Amid Controversy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly Secretary has defended Speaker’s decision regarding the disqualification petitions of ten defected MLAs, stating that it is in line with the anti-defection law.

The statement comes ahead of the crucial Supreme Court hearing on the party defection case today.

Speaker’s Actions Justified Under Law

According to the counter affidavit filed by the Assembly Secretary in the Supreme Court, the claim that the Speaker delayed the decision on disqualifying the defected MLAs is incorrect. The affidavit argues that the petitioners approached the court just 20 days after filing the disqualification request, suggesting a malicious intent behind the move.

No Intentional Delay in Decision-Making

The Speaker is following the procedures laid out in the anti-defection law, and there is no evidence to suggest deliberate delays, the affidavit states. The petitioners’ claims lack merit and should be dismissed, it adds.

Special Leave Petitions Should Be Rejected

The Telangana Assembly Secretary has urged the Supreme Court to reject the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs), arguing that the disqualification petitions should be dismissed.