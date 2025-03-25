SLBC Tunnel Tragedy: Another Dead Body Recovered, Rescue Operations Intensify

Kurnool: In a tragic update from the SLBC (Sushila Lift Barrage Canal) tunnel, another dead body has been recovered, bringing the total count to two. The rescue teams found the body 50 meters away from the conveyor belt while digging through the debris.

How Was the Body Discovered?

During excavation using a mini-Hitachi machine, the rescue teams located the body buried under mud. Immediate efforts are underway to retrieve it safely.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Identification May Take Time

Authorities have stated that identifying the recovered body might take some time due to the condition in which it was found.

Search Continues for Six More Missing Workers

Rescue operations are still ongoing as six more individuals remain unaccounted for. The teams are working tirelessly to locate them as quickly as possible.

Also Read: Telangana Land Prices to Rise Soon: Massive Survey Drive Underway

✅ Another dead body recovered 50 meters from the conveyor belt

✅ Found during excavation using a mini-Hitachi machine

✅ Rescue teams actively retrieving the body

✅ Identification process may take time

✅ Two bodies recovered so far, six still missing

✅ Search operations continue with full force

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.