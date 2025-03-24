Telangana Land Prices to Rise Soon: Massive Survey Drive Underway

Hyderabad: Land prices in Telangana are expected to increase in the near future, according to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Minister outlined several initiatives and updates related to land administration and housing schemes in the state.

Surveyors to Be Appointed for Every Mandal

Ponguleti announced that each mandal will soon have a surveyor and a deputy surveyor appointed to carry out land surveys. Additionally, 6,000 licensed surveyors will be engaged and given opportunities to work, with state-wide training sessions to be conducted.

LRS Deadline Approaching

The Minister reminded citizens that the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) has a deadline of March 31, and those who register before this date will receive a 25% discount. He added that individuals seeking construction permissions after the deadline will be required to pay the full LRS fee.

Housing Under PMAY

He revealed that the Central government has approved 1.13 lakh housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for urban areas. However, he criticized the Centre for offering only Rs 1.5 lakh per house, stating that the State government would bear the remaining cost. Ponguleti also mentioned that there is still no clarity regarding housing support for rural areas.

Simplifying Land Title Processes

The Minister stated that new applications will be accepted for straightforward title cases, streamlining the process for many landowners.

Old Applications Can Be Appealed

He accused the previous government of rejecting 13 lakh applications, but assured that affected individuals could appeal to the Appellate Authority for reconsideration.

No Rift with MLAs

Ponguleti dismissed rumors of political conflict, stating, “There are no issues between myself and MLA Anirudh Reddy. I have no conflicts with any MLA.” Addressing a mention of Abhimanyu Reddy by Anirudh Reddy, he said, “I am unfamiliar with him.”

With these announcements, the state government appears to be taking proactive steps toward improving land management, encouraging regularization, and addressing housing needs.