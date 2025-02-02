Abhishek Sharma’s Fiery Century Powers India to 247/9 in 5th T20I Against England

Mumbai: Abhishek Sharma played an explosive knock, blasting a fiery century to propel India to a massive total of 247/9 in the fifth and final T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The young opener’s blistering performance was the highlight of the innings, as he rained down 13 sixes, leaving the England bowlers in disarray.

Abhishek Sharma Shatters Records

Abhishek’s innings was nothing short of spectacular, as he brought up his century in just 37 balls, making it the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian batter. He fell just two balls short of Rohit Sharma’s record of the fastest T20I century by an Indian (35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017). Sharma’s fiery knock of 135 runs off 54 balls, which included seven boundaries and 13 sixes, was a show of brute force and brilliant timing.

The highlight of Abhishek’s performance was his rapid 17-ball half-century, which became the second-fastest half-century for India in T20 internationals. His explosive hitting against Jamie Overton in the fifth over showcased his aggressive intent and set the tone for the rest of the innings.

Strong Partnership with Tilak Varma

Abhishek was well-supported by Tilak Varma (24), with whom he shared a scintillating 115-run second-wicket partnership. Shivam Dube also contributed with a quick-fire 30 runs, but it was Abhishek’s brilliant innings that dominated the show.

England’s Bowling Struggles

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl, but the decision backfired as Abhishek led India to a mammoth total. Brydon Carse was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking 3 wickets for 38 runs, while Mark Wood claimed 2 wickets for 32 runs. Despite the best efforts of the England bowlers, Abhishek’s dominance proved too much to handle.

India Makes One Change

India made one change to their playing XI, bringing in experienced pacer Mohammed Shami in place of Arshdeep Singh. Shami’s inclusion bolstered the pace attack as India looked to defend their massive total.

Brief Scores:

India: 247/9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 135, Tilak Varma 24, Shivam Dube 30)

England: Brydon Carse 3/38, Mark Wood 2/32

With a total of 247 on the board, India will now look to put the pressure on England and seal the series with a strong bowling performance.