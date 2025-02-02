Mighty India Thrash South Africa to Win Second Successive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Title

India claimed their second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with an utterly dominant 9-wicket victory over South Africa in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. The win capped off a flawless tournament for India, who became the first team to win the title without losing a single game.

Trisha Shines with Bat and Ball

All-rounder Gongadi Trisha was the star of the day, delivering an outstanding all-round performance. She first took 3 wickets for 15 runs with the ball, before following up with an unbeaten 44 runs from 33 balls, leading India to victory with 52 balls to spare.

South Africa, led by Kayla Reyneke, opted to bowl first, but their decision quickly backfired as India’s spin trio dismantled their batting lineup. India’s spin attack, consisting of Aayushi Shukla, Trisha, and Parunika Sisodia, bowled South Africa out for a mere 82 runs.

India’s Dominant Spin Attack Restricts South Africa to 82

Aayushi Shukla was the standout bowler for India, taking 2 wickets for just 9 runs in her 4 overs. Trisha further enhanced her all-round credentials by claiming 3 wickets, while Parunika Sisodia provided an early breakthrough with 2 wickets for just 6 runs.

South Africa’s innings never gained momentum, and their struggle was evident from the start. They were reduced to 20/2 in the first four overs, with key players such as Jemma Botha and skipper Kayla Reyneke falling cheaply. Despite some resistance from Mieke van Voorst and Fay Cowling, South Africa’s innings crumbled as India’s bowlers continued to dominate.

India’s Chase: Trisha and Sanika Seal the Win

Chasing a modest total, India got off to a solid start. Trisha led the charge with aggressive strokes, while Kamalini G supported well before being dismissed for 8. Sanika Chalke joined Trisha and helped steer India to victory, with Sanika hitting the winning runs, a powerful boundary to square-leg, and taking India to 83/1 in just 12.4 overs.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment for the past two years, and I can’t believe I hit the winning runs. My teammates’ support made all the difference,” said Sanika, reflecting on her unforgettable moment.

A Perfect Campaign for the Defending Champions

India’s journey to the title was flawless. They won all their group-stage matches against the West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. Their momentum continued in the Super Six stage, where they defeated Bangladesh and Scotland, and in the semi-final, they delivered a commanding performance against England, extending their unbeaten streak to six matches.

With this victory, India not only retained the title but also solidified their place as the dominant force in women’s U-19 cricket, showcasing a perfectly calibrated youth development structure.