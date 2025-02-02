ICC Women’s U-19 T20 WC Final: Indian Bowlers Erupt with Fury, South Africa Bowled Out for 82

Kuala Lumpur: The final of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup between India and South Africa is underway today. On Sunday, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against the defending champions, India. Both teams have maintained their unchanged playing XI.

India’s Brilliant Bowling Performance

Opting to bowl first, India’s bowlers put up a spectacular performance, dismantling South Africa’s batting lineup for just 82 runs in 20 overs. Trisha Gongadi was the standout bowler for India, picking up three crucial wickets. Vaishnavi Sharma, Ayushi Shukla, and Parunika Sisodia each took two wickets, while Shabnam Mohammad Shakeel contributed with one wicket.

South Africa’s Batting Struggles

For South Africa, Mike Veen Boost was the top scorer, contributing 23 runs. Jemah Botha followed with 16 runs, and Fae Coveling made a contribution of 15 runs. Despite these efforts, the South African team could not form any significant partnerships, as India’s bowlers maintained tight control throughout the innings.

With only 82 runs on the board, South Africa will have a challenging task ahead to defend their total in the second innings. India’s strong bowling performance gives them the upper hand as they chase their first-ever Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title.