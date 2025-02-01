Ranji Trophy: Shivam Reveals Intruders’ Request to Virat Kohli During Security Incident

New Delhi: Day three of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday witnessed an unusual security breach when three over-enthusiastic fans ran onto the field to touch Virat Kohli‘s feet.Ranji Trophy

Despite a heavy security presence, the intrusion took place in the 18th over, just before the lunch break, while Kohli was fielding at cover. The fans were quickly apprehended and escorted off the field by over 20 security personnel who rushed from all corners of the stadium.

Previous Incident Involving Kohli

This wasn’t the first such incident during the match. On day one, another fan managed to touch Kohli’s feet before being swiftly escorted off the field by security officials. On that occasion, Kohli had requested the authorities to be lenient with the fan, asking that no harsh action be taken.

Kohli’s Return to Ranji Trophy

The match also marked Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years. However, his much-anticipated return did not go as planned, as he was dismissed cheaply for just six runs off 15 balls by pacer Himanshu Sangwan, who bowled him out with a stunning delivery.

Despite the early setback, Kohli’s return to the Ranji stage captured the attention of a large crowd in the first two days of the match.

Shivam Sharma Talks About the Intruders’ Request

After Delhi sealed a dominant victory by an innings and 19 runs, off-spinner Shivam Sharma, who picked up 5-33, spoke about the security breach. He revealed that the intruders had requested Kohli not to let them be harmed by the security personnel.

“This is Virat’s craze, but at the same time, it wasn’t right for them to run inside the ground. Virat bhaiya didn’t say anything specific, but yes, anything could have happened if they brought anything with them. Those three people had just requested Virat that they should not be beaten up. So, those three people were just taken away, and nothing was done to them,” said Shivam.

Kohli’s Next Appearance

Kohli will next be seen in action for the Indian team during their upcoming ODI series against England, starting February 6 in Nagpur, followed by matches in Cuttack and Ahmedabad. He will then be part of the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19 in Dubai, where India will face Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.