Actor Unni Mukundan’s Instagram account hacked!

Chennai: Popular Malayalam and Tamil film actor Unni Mukundan revealed on Tuesday that his official Instagram account (@iamunnimukundan) has been hacked. He issued a warning via his verified Facebook page, urging fans to avoid engaging with any content from the compromised account.

“Do Not Engage With Posts from My Instagram”: Unni Mukundan

In his Facebook post, Unni Mukundan wrote:

“My official Instagram account @iamunnimukundan has been hacked‼️ Any updates, DMs, stories, or content going out from that account are not from me — they are being posted by the hackers. Please do NOT engage, click on any suspicious links, or share personal information in response to anything from that account at this time.”

The actor, best known for his roles in Marco and Malikkappuram (Malayalam) and Garudan (Tamil), also assured fans that his team is actively working to resolve the issue in collaboration with Instagram’s support team.

Growing Trend: Celebrity Social Media Accounts Under Attack

Unni Mukundan joins a growing list of Indian celebrities targeted by hackers in 2024–2025. Recently, actress Shruti Haasan also reported that her X (formerly Twitter) account had been hacked. She issued a story update on Instagram warning fans not to engage with the compromised profile.

“Hi Lovelies, Just want to let you know my Twitter account has been hacked. That’s not me posting. So, don’t interact with that page till I’m back please,” Shruti wrote.

D Imman, Kushbu Among Other Victims

Earlier this year, National Award-winning music director D Imman had also faced a similar situation when his X account was hacked in March. He later confirmed on June 18 that his account had been successfully recovered and thanked his fans for their patience.

“Happy to inform you all that I am back on X (Twitter) and my account has been successfully retrieved!” Imman wrote, along with a poster thanking the X support team and followers for their continued trust.

Before Imman, actress and producer Kushbu also experienced a breach in her account, which she eventually managed to recover.

Increasing Need for Cybersecurity Measures

These incidents highlight the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity protocols, especially for public figures whose accounts are frequently targeted by cybercriminals. Fans are advised to stay vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and report any unusual activity from celebrity profiles.