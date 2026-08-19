Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Appears Before ED in Betting App Promotion Case

Hyderabad: Actress Nidhhi Agerwal appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an investigation into the alleged promotion of betting applications.

According to reports, the actress appeared before ED officials as part of the ongoing inquiry into the case. During the questioning, Nidhhi Agerwal reportedly submitted her bank statements and other relevant financial details sought by the investigating agency.

The ED is examining the financial transactions and promotional activities linked to betting applications as part of its investigation. Officials are reportedly looking into the payments received by celebrities and other individuals for endorsing or promoting such platforms.

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Nidhhi Agerwal’s appearance before the agency forms part of the wider investigation into alleged betting app promotions. The ED is expected to continue its inquiry and examine the documents submitted by her.

Further details regarding the investigation and any subsequent action are awaited.