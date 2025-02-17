AFC U20 Asian Cup: Japan Salvage 2-2 Draw Against Syria in Group D Clash

Shenzhen: Japan fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Syria in their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 Group D match at the Longhua Cultural and Sports Centre Stadium on Monday.

The result brought Japan to four points, while Syria, after their opening defeat to Korea Republic, were left to rue missed opportunities despite their spirited performance.

Early Intent by Japan

Japan, fresh off a 3-0 victory over Thailand, started the match with early intent. In the 4th minute, Kosei Ogura’s long-range shot went over the bar. Syria’s goalkeeper, Maksim Sarraf, made a crucial intervention in the 6th minute, preventing a potential goal by intercepting a cross meant for Yutaka Michiwaki. However, it was Syria who took the lead in the 10th minute.

Syria Takes the Lead

Syria struck first in the match when Mahmoud Al Omar’s perfectly timed pass released Mohammad Al Mustafa, who calmly slid the ball past Japan’s goalkeeper Rui Araki to put Syria ahead 1-0.

Japan Equalizes

Japan quickly responded with pressure, and in the 24th minute, they equalized. Katsuma Fuse delivered a cross that found Yuto Ozeki, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner, beating Sarraf to make it 1-1.

Syria Regains the Lead

Syria regained the lead in spectacular fashion in the 33rd minute. Aland Abdi’s powerful free-kick rattled the crossbar, and Ahmad Soufi’s follow-up effort bounced off the left post and into the net, giving Syria a 2-1 advantage.

Japan’s Persistence Pays Off

In the second half, Japan increased the pressure. They came close to scoring in the 61st minute when Kazunari Kita’s header was saved by Sarraf. Syria had a chance to extend their lead in the 68th minute, but Abdi’s free-kick was blocked. Five minutes later, Sarraf made another key save, denying Soma Kanda’s shot.

Japan’s persistence paid off in the 85th minute when Rento Takaoka capitalized on a loose ball in a crowded box, securing the equalizer to make it 2-2.

What’s Next for Both Teams

Japan now faces Korea Republic on Thursday, while Syria will meet Thailand.