Will Telangana Government Grant Early Leave to Muslim Employees During Ramzan? Read on to Find Out.

The Telangana government has announced a significant move for Muslim employees, allowing them to leave their offices an hour earlier during the holy month of Ramzan. This decision is aimed at facilitating their religious observances during the fasting period.

Early Office Leave for Muslim Employees During Ramzan

On Monday, Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued an official order permitting Muslim employees, including government staff, teachers, contractors, and public sector workers, to leave their workplaces by 4 p.m. during Ramzan, which will begin on March 1 or 2, depending on the moon sighting.

The Government Order allows Muslim employees to leave early from March 2 to March 31, 2025 (both dates inclusive), to offer prayers. The leave policy applies unless their presence is crucial due to work exigencies during this period.

Special Arrangements for Ramzan at Historic Mosques

In addition to supporting Muslim employees, the Telangana government is also focusing on providing facilities for worshippers during Ramzan. The Minorities Welfare Department is making extensive arrangements at the historic Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid (Royal Mosque) for prayers and special events during the month.

As part of the ongoing support for the community, the department is arranging 2,250 kg of high-quality Khajoor (dates) to be distributed at various mosques including Makkah Masjid, Charminar, Royal Mosque, Nampally, and the Secretariat Mosque based on requirements provided by the District Minority Welfare Officer in Hyderabad.

Jalsa Youm-ul-Quran and Other Special Events

The Minorities Welfare Department has also permitted the organization of Jalsa Youm-ul-Quran, a special gathering to commemorate Quran readings every Friday at Makkah Masjid. This initiative aims to encourage religious participation and community bonding during the holy month.

Telangana Waqf Board Releases Funds for Imams and Muezzins

In another important development, the Telangana Waqf Board has allocated funds to clear the pending honorarium arrears for imams and muezzins across the state. The Board has released Rs 15.37 crore to pay outstanding dues for two months to 10,700 imams and muezzins, ensuring they receive their monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000.

Also Read: Trade Talks with US: Pitroda Slams India’s Negotiation Strategy Under Trump



This release of funds comes in light of demands from various quarters and is particularly significant with the holy month of Ramzan approaching. Imams and muezzins had not received their honorarium for the past four months.

Support for Faith: Telangana’s Early Leave Policy for Muslim Employees During Ramzan

The Telangana government’s efforts to support its Muslim community during Ramzan reflect its commitment to religious inclusivity and welfare. With early office leave for Muslim employees, special arrangements at mosques, and the release of funds for imams and muezzins, the state is ensuring that the holy month is observed with ease and devotion.