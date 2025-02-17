Trade Talks with US: Pitroda Slams India’s Negotiation Strategy Under Trump

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda recently shared his views on India’s engagement with the United States under President Donald Trump, expressing concerns that it may have been better for India to wait before entering talks with the US.

India Should Have Waited Before Engaging with the US: Sam Pitroda

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Pitroda emphasized that the US was still in a state of flux, especially since the Trump administration’s policies seemed to change daily. From trade tariffs with major US trade partners like China, Mexico, and Canada to shifting stances on immigration and hiring, Pitroda argued that it would have been wiser for India to wait for the situation to settle before engaging in discussions with the US.

“The situation in the US is constantly evolving. There are new developments every day, and it would have been better to allow things to stabilize before jumping into talks,” Pitroda stated.

India-US Trade Relations: An Imbalance in Negotiation

Pitroda also commented on the current state of trade relations between India and the US. He noted that the Trump administration had indicated it would impose reciprocal tariffs on Indian products, emphasizing that the US is more focused on its trade relationships with other countries, with India being a smaller player.

“Trade with India is small compared to nations like China and Mexico. The US is clear about what it wants from India: buying oil, natural gas, expanding the defense partnership, and acquiring fighter jets like the F-35,” Pitroda said. He pointed out the ambitious goal to increase trade between India and the US to $500 billion by 2030, a significant growth from the current $90 billion.

While acknowledging the importance of increasing trade, Pitroda cautioned against taking President Trump’s compliments at face value. “Don’t get swayed by flattery when Trump calls PM Modi a better negotiator. The results of the negotiations reveal the true nature of the discussions between the two countries,” he remarked.

India-China Relations: Time for Collaboration, Not Confrontation

On the subject of India’s relationship with China, Pitroda advocated for a shift in approach. Rather than viewing China as an adversary, Pitroda suggested that India should acknowledge China’s growth and focus on collaboration instead of confrontation.

“India should not see China as an enemy. It is essential to respect their growth. Confrontational attitudes only create enemies. We need to focus on collaboration, cooperation, and co-creation,” he said, calling for increased communication and more foreign interactions to strengthen ties.

Improving Railway Safety and Security: Sam Pitroda’s Concerns

Pitroda also addressed the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, highlighting the lack of sufficient investment in safety and infrastructure. Having previously worked on modernizing Indian Railways, Pitroda called for enhanced measures to prevent accidents.

“Railway accidents pose significant risks compared to other transportation hubs like bus stations and airports. The government needs to invest more in railway safety and security to prevent tragic events like stampedes,” he explained.

Independence of Institutions Under the Modi Government

Finally, Pitroda expressed concerns about the independence of institutions in India under the current government. He stressed that democracy goes beyond elections and includes the independence of key institutions like the judiciary, media, and universities.

Trade Talks with US: Pitroda Slams India’s Negotiation Strategy Under Trump

“The independence of crucial institutions like the judiciary, police, and media has been compromised under the current government. Democracy is not just about elections; it’s about the functioning of these institutions,” Pitroda concluded.

Sam Pitroda’s comments offer valuable insight into the state of India’s foreign policy, trade relations, and internal governance under the Modi administration.