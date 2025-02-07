Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao Launches Telangana’s Largest Agri Show, KISAN 2025

Hyderabad: Shri Thummala Nageswara Rao, the Minister for Agriculture of Telangana, inaugurated the 3rd edition of the KISAN Agri Show 2025.

The event, which is being held from February 7th to February 9th, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad, aims to bring together industry leaders, professionals, policymakers, and farmers under one roof.

Niranjan Deshpande, Convenor of KISAN Forum Pvt. Ltd., also attended the inauguration.

A Platform for Agricultural Innovation and Collaboration

KISAN Hyderabad 2025 serves as a vibrant platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exploration of cutting-edge advancements in agriculture. The exhibition showcases a wide range of agricultural products and services, including farm machinery, tractors, water & irrigation solutions, IoT in agriculture technologies, innovations & start-ups in the sector, and more. Over 140 exhibitors are participating, with more than 20,000 visitors expected to attend from across the state.

Diverse Exhibitors and Focus Areas

The event has attracted exhibitors from various sectors of the agricultural industry, from established industry leaders to innovative start-ups. The focus areas of the exhibition include contract farming solutions, agri-inputs, protected cultivation technologies, plasticulture, and mobile apps for agriculture, among others. The event also highlights custom clearance services and solutions for the agricultural sector.

Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao’s Remarks

Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao shared his thoughts on the significance of KISAN Hyderabad 2025, stating, “KISAN Hyderabad is an innovative initiative that has successfully brought together diverse stakeholders in agriculture. The event not only showcases innovations but also facilitates essential conversations for the sustainable growth of the agricultural sector.”

Also Read: NIT Warangal Celebrates Golden Jubilee of 1970–1975 Alumni Batch

A Thriving Event with Overwhelming Response

Reflecting on the success of KISAN Hyderabad 2025, Niranjan Deshpande, Convenor of KISAN Forum Pvt. Ltd., expressed excitement about the overwhelming response to the event. He remarked, “This event has proven to be more than just an exhibition—it’s a dynamic space where the agricultural community engages in meaningful conversations, shares insights, and explores the innovations shaping the future of farming.”

Participating Bodies and Comprehensive Program

The Agriculture Department of Telangana, Horticulture Department of Telangana (TGHORTI), Sericulture Department of Telangana, Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers’ Federation, and Telangana Agricultural University, along with other bodies, are participating in the agri show. The event also features informative seminars, interactive sessions, and a comprehensive exhibition, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore the latest products and services in the agricultural sector.