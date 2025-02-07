Telangana

NIT Warangal Celebrates Golden Jubilee of 1970–1975 Alumni Batch

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal hosted a heartwarming reunion as the 1970–1975 alumni batch celebrated their 50 Years Golden Jubilee at Bose Hall, Seminar Halls Complex.

Fouzia Farhana7 February 2025 - 18:15
The event brought together 40 alumni, who gathered to reminisce about their cherished college days and reflect on their remarkable journey over the past five decades.

Felicitation Ceremony Highlights

The celebration kicked off with a special felicitation ceremony, where several key dignitaries were honored for their exceptional contributions to the institute. The distinguished guests included:

  • Retired Professor Pandu Ranga Rao
  • Prof. S. Shirish, Dean (Research and Development)
  • Prof. A. Venu Vinod, Dean (Faculty Welfare)
  • Dr. V. Rama, Associate Professor, Department of ECE, and Joint Secretary, NITW Alumni Association
A Celebration of Bonds and Legacy

The event served as a bridge between NIT Warangal’s rich history and its vibrant present. It fostered stronger bonds among alumni and the current NIT Warangal community, reinforcing the enduring legacy of the institution. The Golden Jubilee celebration was a testament to the lasting impact of the institute on its alumni and their continued connection to it.

