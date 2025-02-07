Hyderabad: Fierce Protests at Gandhi Bhavan Over Trump’s Deportation Plan and the Government’s Silence

New Delhi: Congress leaders staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, condemning the United States’ decision to deport Indian immigrants, accusing President Donald Trump of unfairly targeting them.

The protestors expressed their concern over the rising challenges faced by Indian citizens living in the U.S., particularly those who are undocumented or facing deportation.

Indian Government’s Failure to Ensure Protection for Citizens

The Congress leaders demanded that the Indian government take immediate action to ensure the safe return of its citizens and protect their rights abroad. They criticized the central government for its failure to address the situation and secure the safety of Indian immigrants in the U.S.

In a statement during the protest, Congress leaders accused the Modi administration of not doing enough to safeguard Indian immigrants who were at risk of deportation. They also raised concerns over the government’s lack of response to the rising anti-immigrant sentiments in the U.S. under Trump’s administration.

Protests and Statements at Gandhi Bhavan

The Congress party raised their voices against the policies implemented by the Trump administration that they say have put thousands of Indian immigrants in jeopardy. “The Indian government has failed in ensuring the safe and smooth return of Indian citizens from the U.S. amid rising hostility towards immigrants,” said one of the protestors.

Several Congress members spoke out about the government’s negligence in taking a firm stand against the discriminatory policies that could impact thousands of Indians in the U.S. They further demanded the government act swiftly and diplomatically to protect Indian immigrants and ensure they are not wrongfully targeted.

Diplomatic Action Needed, Say Protestors

As the debate over immigration policies in the U.S. continues, Congress party members have emphasized the importance of immediate diplomatic action by the Indian government. The party called on both the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the Ministry of External Affairs to engage more actively with U.S. authorities in order to find a resolution for Indian immigrants at risk.

Protecting Indian Immigrants Abroad

The Congress protest at Gandhi Bhavan is just one of many that have taken place in India in response to the growing concerns over the treatment of Indian immigrants in the U.S. As the situation continues to develop, the pressure is mounting on the Indian government to demonstrate stronger leadership in protecting its citizens overseas.

The protest served as a reminder to the Indian government that the safety of its citizens, especially those living abroad, remains a top priority and requires urgent attention in the face of shifting global policies.