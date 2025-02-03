Ahmed Khan Shares Heartwarming Anecdote About His 33-Year Friendship with Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Director Ahmed Khan recently opened up about his deep-rooted friendship with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, celebrating an impressive 33-year collaboration that spans multiple films.

Khan, who is currently working with Akshay on the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle, praised the actor’s unparalleled dedication and relentless work ethic that have made him a force in the film industry.

A 33-Year Journey of Friendship and Professionalism

Khan shared an emotional recount of his journey with Akshay, dating back to their first film together, Suhaag in 1993. Over the years, the duo’s friendship and professional collaboration have continued to thrive. Reflecting on their initial working experience, Ahmed recalled how Akshay approached him with an innovative idea for his introductory scene in Suhaag.

“Akshay told me to do this music piece. He’s very innovative, and we created a unique introduction bit for him. The character looked like he was straight out of the Baywatch series, but Akshay pulled it off like no other hero could,” said Khan.

This introduction in Suhaag marked the beginning of a long and fruitful professional partnership. From their early collaborations in Rangeela to Welcome to the Jungle, their bond has remained strong and consistent, with Akshay’s unwavering energy and passion for his craft always standing out.

Also Read: Shooting for Mohanlal-Starrer ‘Vrusshabha’ Wrapped

Akshay Kumar’s Humility and Positive Attitude

One of the key qualities that Ahmed Khan admires about Akshay Kumar is his humility despite his immense success. According to Khan, Akshay has always been a grounded and positive individual who remains calm and composed even in challenging situations. “Akshay has everything he deserves, but the best part is that he has never been aggressive. He takes things in stride, always looking at the positive side,” Khan shared.

He went on to say that Akshay’s humble demeanor and ability to stay calm in the face of adversity are qualities that Khan has greatly admired and learned from. “He’s always been a great friend and a source of support, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” he added.

Upcoming Film: ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

The duo’s latest collaboration, Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, is set to be a high-octane action film. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other prominent actors. The final marathon schedule for the film will take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where the team is set to bring the thrilling action sequences to life.

The excitement around Welcome to the Jungle continues to build, and fans are eagerly awaiting this much-anticipated release, as the powerhouse duo of Akshay Kumar and Ahmed Khan bring their decades-long friendship and professionalism to the big screen once again.

Conclusion: A Longstanding Bond of Friendship and Collaboration

Ahmed Khan and Akshay Kumar’s 33-year-long relationship is a testament to their shared commitment to excellence in cinema. From Suhaag to Welcome to the Jungle, their journey together has been one of mutual respect, dedication, and unwavering friendship. As they continue to create memorable films, their collaboration remains a prime example of the power of teamwork and enduring bonds in the film industry.