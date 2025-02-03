Shooting for Mohanlal-Starrer ‘Vrusshabha’ Wrapped

Chennai: The shooting for the highly anticipated pan-Indian epic action entertainer Vrusshabha, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, has officially wrapped, its makers announced on Monday.

Final Schedule in Mumbai Marks Completion

The final schedule of the film, which took place in Mumbai, marked the conclusion of this ambitious project. The cast and crew celebrated the completion with a grand cake-cutting ceremony, marking months of hard work, dedication, and creative collaboration.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha has generated significant buzz for its grandeur, compelling storytelling, and stellar performances. The film combines action, emotion, and mythology, promising to take audiences on an unforgettable journey with intense drama and breathtaking visuals.

Pan-Indian Appeal with Simultaneous Malayalam and Telugu Releases

The film, shot on a massive budget, has been filmed simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, ensuring an authentic experience for audiences at a pan-Indian and global level. Alongside Mohanlal, the cast features powerhouse performers whose roles are expected to leave a lasting impact.

Epic Action Sequences and Technical Brilliance

With technical brilliance showcased in massive fight sequences and mesmerizing cinematography, Vrusshabha is set to offer a spectacular viewing experience.

Scheduled for Diwali 2025 Release

Now in the post-production stage, Vrusshabha is scheduled for a grand Diwali 2025 release. The film will hit screens in five languages—Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Producers: Vrusshabha has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.