Vicky Kaushal Calls it a Dream Come True to Star in a Film with A.R. Rahman’s Music

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal is living his dream by starring in a film with music composed by the Academy Award-winning A.R. Rahman in the upcoming historical action drama Chhaava.

A.R. Rahman and Arijit Singh Collaborate for “Jaane Tu”

The song “Jaane Tu” from Chhaava brings together the legendary A.R. Rahman and singer Arijit Singh, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The track beautifully captures the eternal, spiritual bond between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, played by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

Vicky Kaushal on the Song and His Experience

Speaking about the song, Vicky shared, “The song and the portrayal of characters go way beyond the conventional idea of love. It’s about an eternal connection, a bond that transcends time. I hope people experience the depth of this spiritual relationship.

” He further expressed his gratitude, saying, “The coming together of three maestros — A.R. Rahman sir, Padma Shri laureate Arijit sir, and Irshad Kamil sir — is what makes this piece of music truly special. It has always been a dream to star in a film with Rahman sir’s music, so thank you to Dinesh Vijan sir for making it happen.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Experience with A.R. Rahman’s Music

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Maharani Yesubai in the film, shared her excitement as it is her first time having A.R. Rahman’s music in a film. She said, “I am truly honoured.

And, as Vicky mentioned, the relationship between Maharani Yesubai and Maharaj Sambhaji is not just a portrayal of love; it is a spiritual bond that goes beyond human understanding.” Rashmika added, “It was one of the main reasons why I wanted to be part of this film—because it represents something divine, something that connects us to a deeper realm.”

Chhaava and Its Epic Tale of Maratha History

Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and promises to be an epic saga of love, sacrifice, and history.