BAI to Hold Preparatory Camp for Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Guwahati

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced that a five-day preparatory camp for the upcoming Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships will be held at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Guwahati from February 4 to 8.

Team India to Compete in Qingdao, China

The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships will take place in Qingdao, China, from February 11 to 16. The Indian team is scheduled to leave for China on the night of February 8, ahead of the tournament.

Star Players Leading Team India

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen will lead a 14-member Indian team. India won the bronze medal in the 2023 edition of the Championships and will be looking to improve on that performance this time around.

The team also includes prominent players such as Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with Olympian HS Prannoy, and several other top talents.

Focus on Team Bonding and Skill Development

BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra explained that the camp aims to not only enhance the technical skills of the players but also promote values of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The NCE camp will provide a unique opportunity for juniors to learn from the country’s top players while also fostering team cohesion ahead of the big event.

Sindhu’s Return to Training

Sindhu, who married in December last year, will be looking to make a fresh start on the international circuit. She will be training with the team at the state-of-the-art NCE facility in Guwahati as she prepares for the Championships.

Training for Team Cohesion

Satwik and Chirag will also look to benefit from training in a new environment, focusing on strengthening the team’s bond. Effective communication, strategizing, and building a strong team dynamic will be key to their success in the upcoming competition.

India Squad for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships

Men’s Team:

Lakshya Sen

HS Prannoy

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Chirag Shetty

Dhruv Kapila

MR Arjun

Sathish Kumar K

Women’s Team: