High Commission of India in Malaysia Hosts U19 Women’s T20 WC Winning Team

Kuala Lumpur: The High Commission of India in Malaysia warmly hosted the Indian U19 Women’s Cricket Team following their stunning second consecutive victory at the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

India Women Defend Their Title with a Dominant Win

India successfully defended their U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title, securing a dominant nine-wicket win over first-time finalists South Africa. With this victory, India became the first team to win the title without losing a single match.

“The High Commission of India, Malaysia hosted #TeamIndia following the team’s memorable #U19WorldCup triumph,” the BCCI Women shared on their social media, posting a photo of the Indian U19 team at the High Commission.

Also Read: Prabhas Unveils His Divine Guardian Look like Rudra in Kannappa



A Perfect Campaign: Unbeaten and Dominant

Throughout the tournament, the Indian women remained unbeaten. They won all their group-stage matches against the West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. They carried this momentum into the Super Six, overcoming Bangladesh and Scotland. In the semi-final, India delivered a commanding performance against England, extending their winning streak to six games.

High Commission Congratulates the U19 Women’s Team

Following India’s remarkable win, the High Commission of India congratulated the U19 Women’s Cricket Team for their success. “Kudos to India’s U19 Women’s Cricket Team – The World Champions for the Second Consecutive Time. @hcikl congratulates India’s U19 Women’s Cricket Team for their remarkable win in the ICC #U19WorldCup Final in Malaysia,” the High Commission posted on social media.

High Commissioner BN Reddy Cheers the Team

A team from the High Commission, including High Commissioner to Malaysia BN Reddy, cheered on the victorious Indian women’s team as they retained the U19 World Cup for the second consecutive time.

BCCI Announces Cash Reward for the Winning Team

In recognition of their historic achievement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 5 Crore for the victorious squad and support staff, led by head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.