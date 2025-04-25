AIMIM Sweeps Hyderabad MLC Polls After 22 Years – BJP Left Behind

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has emerged victorious in the Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC election, defeating BJP candidate N Goutham Rao by a margin of 38 votes. This marks a significant political win for the Hyderabad-based party in a seat where elections were held for the first time in 22 years.

AIMIM’s Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi Secures 63 Votes

AIMIM candidate Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi secured 63 votes, while the BJP managed to secure only 25 votes, despite putting up a strong campaign. The election was necessitated due to the completion of the term of sitting MLC M S Prabhakar Rao, which ends on May 1, 2025.

Polling took place on Wednesday and witnessed a 78.5% voter turnout out of a total of 112 eligible voters, which included 81 GHMC corporators and 31 ex-officio members.

Congress and BRS Opted Out, Clearing the Path for AIMIM

While Congress chose not to contest and instead offered support to AIMIM, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also stayed out of the race. BRS, with 20 votes, issued a whip instructing its members to vote “No” — a strategic decision to distance itself from both AIMIM and BJP, as political dynamics shift ahead of the upcoming general elections.

AIMIM entered the election with 49 votes in hand — including seven MLAs, one MLC, one MP, and 40 corporators — which gave the party a strong edge. With additional support from Congress, its victory was largely anticipated.

BJP Contested Despite Lower Numbers, Sparking Political Buzz

Despite having only 29 votes, the BJP contested the election, aiming to challenge AIMIM and avoid handing over the seat unopposed. The party’s decision stirred political discussion across Hyderabad, as it demonstrated a symbolic challenge rather than a numerical one.

MLC Election: Key Figures and Voting Dynamics

Total Eligible Voters: 112

112 GHMC Corporators: 81

81 Ex-Officio Members: 31 (Including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs)

31 (Including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs) Voter Turnout: 78.5%

78.5% Votes for AIMIM: 63

63 Votes for BJP: 25

25 Votes Not Cast/Invalid: 24

Official sources confirmed that AIMIM received the highest number of votes, thanks to its own strength and additional backing from Congress, further solidifying its hold in the Hyderabad local political landscape.

The MLC victory is a major boost for AIMIM, reinforcing its political dominance in Hyderabad city politics, especially as opposition parties reposition themselves in Telangana. The result also highlights the ongoing realignment among regional players, including BRS, Congress, and BJP, in anticipation of future electoral battles.

