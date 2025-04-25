Owaisi Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack – What He Said Shocked Everyone

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi is earning widespread praise on social media after strongly condemning the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

Owaisi Blames Pakistan for the Attack

During a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Lok Sabha MP didn’t mince words while addressing the brutal incident. Owaisi blamed Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI for orchestrating the attack.

“These terrorists, backed by Pakistan’s ISI and establishment, asked people their names and religion before killing them. There must be accountability,” Owaisi stated.

He used strong language to emphasize the cruelty of the attack and called for swift and strict punishment for the perpetrators.

“Terror Has No Religion,” Says Owaisi

In a significant part of his statement, Owaisi urged people not to communalize the tragedy, stating that doing so only serves the agenda of the terrorists and their handlers.

“You are making every Muslim a culprit. Terror has no religion. The people who are killed the most in Kashmir are Kashmiri Muslims,” he said.

He also drew a stark line between Islam and terrorism, adding that those who commit such acts are not representatives of any faith but followers of extremist ideologies like ISIS.

Social Media Applauds Owaisi’s Stand

Owaisi’s remarks were widely circulated across various social media platforms, with many netizens praising his clear and bold response. Users compared him favorably to other opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, saying he voiced what many secular politicians failed to address openly.

Comments like “finally a leader who speaks the truth” and “Owaisi showed real leadership” trended as hashtags supporting the AIMIM leader gained traction.

Owaisi Appeals for Unity and Calm

While condemning the terrorists, Owaisi made a heartfelt appeal to the Indian public:

“Don’t fall into the trap set by the enemy. This attack aims to divide us. We must protect the unity and harmony of India. Justice will prevail only when those responsible are held accountable.”

What Happened in Pahalgam?

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir, killing 26 and injuring many others. According to reports, the assailants stopped the victims, asked for their religious identity, and executed them on the spot—a horrifying reminder of the region’s complex security challenges.

Final Words

As the country reels from the shock of the Pahalgam terror attack, Asaduddin Owaisi’s strong condemnation and call for unity have struck a chord with many. At a time when communal polarization often overshadows national tragedies, his stance is being seen as a rare moment of moral clarity in Indian politics.