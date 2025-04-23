Turkey’s 16-Million Strong City Rocked by 6.02 Quake—Here’s What We Know

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.02 struck near Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor originated in the Sea of Marmara, not far from the Silivri region, west of Istanbul.

Tremor Occurred at 12:49 PM Local Time

The earthquake was reported at 12:49 PM local time (0949 GMT). According to Turkey’s AFAD Disaster Agency, the epicentre was near Silivri, approximately 80 km (50 miles) west of Istanbul, at a depth of 6.92 km (4.3 miles). Meanwhile, GFZ reported a slightly deeper depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

No Casualties or Damage Reported So Far

As per the latest updates, no injuries or property damage have been reported. Authorities are still monitoring the situation closely. Emergency teams have been deployed in the region as a precautionary measure.

One of the Strongest Earthquakes in Recent Years

The AFAD confirmed that this is among the strongest earthquakes Istanbul has experienced in recent years. The city, home to over 16 million people, sits near the North Anatolian Fault Line, a region known for its seismic activity.

Also Read: President Trump Extends Support to India After Deadly Terrorist Attack in Kashmir

Citizens Urged to Remain Alert

While there are no reports of aftershocks at this time, officials are urging citizens to remain alert and follow emergency protocols. Istanbul authorities have also advised checking buildings for structural integrity as a precaution.