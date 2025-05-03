Akshay Kumar & Honey Singh Light Up Housefull 5 with New Song ‘Laal Pari’

Housefull 5’s Song Laal Pari Is Out Now

The makers of Housefull 5 have dropped their first party anthem titled Laal Pari, and it’s already creating waves! Released on May 3, the high-energy track features the full ensemble cast dancing aboard a luxurious cruise ship, setting the tone for a comedy-packed summer blockbuster.

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur Lead the Beats

Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur, the track’s upbeat music and quirky lyrics are composed by Honey Singh himself, with lyrical contributions from Alfaaz. This marks the return of the beloved Akshay Kumar–Honey Singh collaboration after iconic hits like Party All Night and Alcoholic.

Choreography by Remo D’Souza Adds Flair

The song is choreographed by none other than Remo D’Souza, whose energetic style brings glam and chaos in equal measure. With dazzling visuals and infectious beats, Laal Pari promises to be this year’s party anthem.

Who’s in the Cast of Housefull 5?

The film stars an epic ensemble:

Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Releasing June 6

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 hits theatres on June 6, 2025. The franchise, known for its quirky humor and chaotic storylines, returns with more confusion, fun, and mystery.