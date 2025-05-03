Geeta Kapur Opens Up on Drama in Dance Shows: ‘You Can’t Fake Tears’

Mumbai: Choreographer and reality show judge Geeta Kapur has opened up about the much-debated topic of whether reality shows on Indian television are scripted. During her appearance on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Geeta addressed common public perceptions about drama and emotions being “pre-planned” on such shows.

“You Can’t Fake Emotions,” Says Geeta Kapur

When Bharti brought up how viewers often believe contestants fight or cry just for the camera, Geeta responded candidly, saying:

“It’s still true even today. I don’t lie. You can’t force yourself to cry. If we were just acting, we would be doing something else.”

She acknowledged that some small elements of scripting do exist, mainly for structuring the storyline or presentation, but emphasized that most emotional moments are genuine.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Fallout: Gavaskar Warns ACC Might Be Scrapped

Reality Shows vs Acting: The Bigg Boss Example

Geeta cited Bigg Boss, India’s most controversial reality show, as an example of authenticity under constant surveillance.

“A show that runs 24 hours a day with cameras watching—how much of that can really be acting?” she questioned.

Her statement highlights the difference between reality TV and fictional content, especially when contestants are monitored round-the-clock.

Storytelling Is Key, Says Harssh Limbachiyaa

Adding to the discussion, Harssh pointed out that every participant’s story must be structured to make it television-friendly. Geeta agreed and praised the role of show writers who shape personal stories without diluting the truth.

“No matter how much we claim we only want to see the dance, we’re always curious about the person’s story,” Geeta said, adding that “we’re all voyeurs in our own way.”

Geeta Kapur Remembers Mithun Chakraborty with Fondness

Talking about her experiences on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, Geeta shared nostalgic moments of working with Mithun Chakraborty (popularly known as Mithun Da).

“Only television can bring you face-to-face with people you grew up watching… I even got a chance to flirt with Dada!” she said with a laugh.

Geeta Kapur’s honest take sheds light on the reality behind reality TV, clarifying that while some structure is necessary for production, the emotions are very much real. Her statement resonates with both fans and critics, offering an insider’s perspective into Indian television’s most debated genre.