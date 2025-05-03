India vs Pakistan Fallout: Gavaskar Warns ACC Might Be Scrapped

In a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22, the Government of India has officially halted all imports and exports to and from Pakistan, intensifying pressure on its neighbor through a trade embargo aimed at weakening its economic ties.

India Declares Full Ban on Imports and Exports with Pakistan

The Ministry of Commerce issued a notification on Saturday announcing the complete suspension of trade—both official and unofficial—with Pakistan. The decision, the ministry stated, has been taken in the interest of national security and is effective immediately.

“This restriction has been imposed in the interest of national security. Prior permission of the Government of India will be required for any exemption from this ban,” the notification read.

Series of Tough Measures Against Pakistan

This move is the latest in a string of retaliatory actions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the wake of escalating cross-border terrorism. Key decisions already taken by India include:

Abrogation of the Indus Water Treaty

Cancellation of visas issued to Pakistani nationals

Orders for all Pakistani nationals to leave India

Immediate cancellation of air traffic rights for Pakistani airlines

Cyber and social media surveillance on Pakistani-linked accounts

Pakistan Responds with Countermeasures

Following India’s tough stance, Pakistan has also imposed counter-bans, including:

A ban on Indian social media platforms and accounts

Restrictions on Indian flights using Pakistani airspace

These tit-for-tat actions have further escalated diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Trade War as a Tool of National Security

The current trade ban signals a clear policy shift in India’s foreign and trade relations with Pakistan, reflecting a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. The ban forms part of a broader strategy to revise India’s Foreign Trade Policy, with the aim of cutting off economic ties with terror-supporting nations.

This economic retaliation is expected to significantly impact Pakistan’s already fragile economy, especially in sectors dependent on Indian goods and materials.

A Critical Turning Point in Indo-Pak Relations

The halt on bilateral trade is not just a diplomatic move but a clear message from New Delhi: terrorism will no longer be tolerated—politically, militarily, or economically. With global powers closely monitoring the situation, this decision could set the tone for future international pressure on state-sponsored terrorism.