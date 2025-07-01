AKTU One View Result 2025: Scorecards released at aktu.ac.in; – Check Now

Lucknow: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has officially released the One View Result 2025 for odd semester examinations held in June 2025. The results are now available for a wide range of UG and PG programs including BTech, BPharma, BFAD, BVoc, MCA, MTech, MURP, and MArch.

Students who appeared for these exams can now check their results online through the university’s official portal — aktu.ac.in.

AKTU Odd Semester Result 2025: Courses Covered

The declared results include regular and supplementary exams for the following semesters and programs:

BTech, BPharma : 5th and 7th Semesters

: 5th and 7th Semesters BFAD : 3rd, 5th, and 7th Semesters

: 3rd, 5th, and 7th Semesters BVoc : 3rd and 5th Semesters

: 3rd and 5th Semesters MCA, MTech, MURP, MArch: 3rd Semester

These results help students assess their academic progress and prepare for upcoming semesters or placements.

How to Check AKTU One View Result 2025 Online?

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results:

✅ Step-by-Step Guide:

Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in Click on the ‘Results’ section from the homepage. Select ‘One View Result 2025 – Odd Semester’ from the list. Enter your Roll Number in the login portal. Click on ‘Submit’. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use.

What is AKTU One View Portal?

The One View Result portal provides students with a centralized platform to access their semester-wise results, subject-wise scores, and progress history. It ensures transparency and ease of access for thousands of students enrolled in AKTU-affiliated institutions.

Even Semester Results Released Earlier

Earlier this year, AKTU had announced the Even Semester results for multiple UG and PG courses. The declaration of Odd Semester results completes the June 2025 exam cycle.

AKTU conducts its semester exams twice each academic year, with odd semesters (typically June/July) and even semesters (December/January) covering all affiliated colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

Direct Link to Check AKTU One View Result 2025

Students can directly access the result portal via:

