Allegations of Political Distraction Surface Over Telangana Phone-Tapping Case

Hyderabad: Allegations have surfaced claiming that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s office has directed certain media organisations to focus on the phone-tapping case to divert public attention from issues affecting the state.

According to the claims, the Chief Minister’s office allegedly instructed officials to address one of the key public concerns, such as drinking water shortages, irrigation water availability or power cuts, while directing attention towards the phone-tapping case.

The allegations further claim that scripts were circulated to certain media organisations, asking them to generate public discussion and controversy over the phone-tapping investigation throughout the coming week.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

However, the claims have not been independently verified, and no supporting evidence has been provided to establish that such instructions were issued by the Chief Minister’s office.

The allegations come amid ongoing political debates in Telangana over governance, public utilities and the phone-tapping case. Further clarification from the state government and the media organisations concerned is awaited.