Woman Passenger Allegedly Pushes Female Conductor Off Bus Over Change Dispute

Bhadradri Kothagudem: A female bus conductor suffered fractures in both legs after she allegedly fell under the rear wheels of a bus following an altercation with a woman passenger over change in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

The incident reportedly occurred when Maunika, a resident of Mittagudem village in Aswapuram mandal, boarded a bus near Manuguru with her son while travelling towards Bhadrachalam.

According to the available information, Maunika handed over a Rs. 100 note to the conductor, identified as Pravallika, and asked for a ticket for her son. The conductor issued a ticket worth Rs. 10 and reportedly noted the remaining change on the back of the ticket.

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However, Maunika allegedly insisted that she be given the remaining change immediately, leading to an argument between the two. During the altercation, Maunika reportedly pushed Pravallika off the bus.

The conductor fell beneath the rear wheels of the vehicle and sustained fractures in both legs.

Passengers and local residents rushed to Pravallika’s aid and shifted her to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police took Maunika into custody and registered a case in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.