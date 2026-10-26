No Alliance With Jana Sena! Telangana BJP Leaders Voice Opposition

Hyderabad: Several Telangana BJP leaders have reportedly opposed an alliance with Jana Sena Party, expressing concerns that such a move could damage the BJP’s political prospects in the state.

According to reports from an internal party meeting held to discuss the upcoming graduate MLC elections, several BJP leaders conveyed their views to the party’s national leadership, arguing that an alliance with Jana Sena could negatively affect the BJP’s image in Telangana.

Some leaders reportedly said that Jana Sena is viewed by sections of the public as an anti-Telangana party and warned that an alliance could lead to the BJP being perceived in the same light.

Others reportedly argued that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s emphasis on Hindutva would have limited influence on voters in Telangana and would not necessarily translate into electoral gains for the BJP.

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A section of leaders favoured seeking indirect support from Jana Sena without entering into a formal alliance. They reportedly warned that an official tie-up could prove damaging to the BJP’s political prospects in the state.

Different Views on Graduate MLC Elections

The meeting also reportedly witnessed discussions on the party’s strategy for the graduate MLC elections in two constituencies: Warangal–Nalgonda–Khammam and Mahbubnagar–Rangareddy–Hyderabad.

Some leaders are said to have suggested supporting Jana Sena candidates or its preferred nominees in the Warangal–Nalgonda–Khammam constituency while seeking Jana Sena’s support in the Mahbubnagar–Rangareddy–Hyderabad constituency.

Ultimately, the question of an alliance was reportedly left to the BJP’s national leadership for a final decision.

The discussions highlight differences within the Telangana BJP over its electoral strategy and the potential political consequences of aligning with Jana Sena. However, the reported views have not been independently verified, and an official decision on the proposed alliance remains unclear.