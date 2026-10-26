Hyderabad Shivers at 14.8°C as Rain Forecast Raises Weather Concerns

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a spell of winter-like chill on Sunday, October 25, with minimum temperatures dropping below 15°C in some areas, according to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS). The cold conditions come amid forecasts of rainfall associated with a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Patancheru recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 14.8°C, followed by Ameenpur at 14.9°C. BHEL and the University of Hyderabad area in Serilingampally registered 15.1°C each. Rajendranagar and Ibrahimpatnam recorded 15.4°C, while Moula Ali reported 15.8°C.

Temperatures remained relatively low across several other localities. Shamirpet recorded 16.6°C, Turkyamjal 17.4°C, and Dulapally 17.5°C. West Maredpally and Mamidipalle registered 17.8°C each, while Gachibowli and Kapra recorded 18.4°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana on Wednesday, October 28. A red alert has been issued for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

No weather alert has been issued for Hyderabad in the forecast provided. Cloudy conditions could influence daytime temperatures, while minimum temperatures may rise after Monday night.

Residents are advised to follow official IMD updates and exercise caution while travelling during periods of heavy rain.