Wild Elephant Dies of Electrocution in Chittoor District

Pawan Kalyan orders comprehensive probe into incident

A wild male elephant died of suspected electrocution in agricultural fields near Chukkavaripalli village in Irala mandal, along the Tirupati–Chittoor district border, on Saturday morning.

Farmers who visited their fields noticed the elephant’s carcass and alerted Forest Department officials. High-tension power lines passing at a low height near the spot raised suspicions that the animal had died after coming into contact with the wires. Three marks were reportedly found on its body, believed to have been caused by electric wires.

According to local farmers, three elephants had entered the agricultural fields on Friday night. Wild elephants frequently roam the areas around Chukkavaripalli and Gubbalavaripalli villages in Irala mandal and Kakarlavaripalli and Silagondimoola in Pakala mandal, damaging crops and worrying farmers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Forests and Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the death of the elephant near Gubbalavaripalli in Chittoor district. Taking serious note of the incident, he directed Forest Department officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the animal’s death.