Mysuru Dasara Drone Show Sets Guinness World Record with 3,473 Drones

Mysuru: Mysuru’s famous Dasara celebrations have created history, entering the Guinness World Records with a spectacular drone show featuring 3,473 drones. The breathtaking display, held at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on October 18, showcased the world’s largest aerial image of a bird, depicting a magnificent dancing peacock against the night sky.

Thousands of colourful drones moved in synchronised formations, recreating the Indian national bird with its feathers spread wide. Guinness World Records officials assessed the performance and presented an official certificate to the organisers and the Karnataka government.

The event was organised in collaboration with Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) and the Karnataka government’s Energy Department. Delhi-based BotLab Dynamics executed the technologically advanced spectacle.

Apart from the peacock, the show featured aerial images of a lion, a butterfly, a soldier holding the national flag and Goddess Chamundeshwari, blending modern technology with Karnataka’s cultural heritage.

The achievement follows the team’s previous record during the 2025 Dasara celebrations, when 2,983 drones created an aerial image of a flying tiger emerging from a flower.

Specialised software controlled individual flight paths and positions, while colour-changing LED lights enabled the creation of intricate images.

Mysuru Dasara, renowned for its royal procession, cultural programmes and illuminated landmarks, gained international attention through the record-setting spectacle, highlighting the growing role of drone technology in large-scale cultural celebrations.

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