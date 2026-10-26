Factional Feud Intensifies in Peddapalli Congress Between Sridhar Babu Camp and MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna

Peddapalli: Factional differences within the Congress party in Telangana’s Peddapalli district are reportedly intensifying, with tensions emerging between the camp led by Minister D. Sridhar Babu and supporters of Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna.

The dispute has reportedly triggered discontent among Vamsi Krishna’s supporters, who allege that the MP is being sidelined by fellow Congress leaders and is not being treated with due respect, even as a party worker.

Political discussions in Peddapalli suggest that differences between Sridhar Babu and former Union Minister G. Vivek Venkataswamy may have contributed to the strained relations between the minister and Vamsi Krishna, Vivek’s son. However, the extent of the impact of these earlier differences on the current dispute has not been independently established.

MP’s Supporters Allege Sidelining

According to the allegations, leaders including Makkhan Singh Thakur, Vijay Ramana Rao, Adluri Laxman and Sridhar Babu are seen as belonging to one camp, which Vamsi Krishna’s supporters claim has been sidelining the MP.

The supporters allege that Vamsi Krishna has not been invited to several official programmes and has faced disrespect at various events. These incidents have reportedly brought the internal differences into the open.

The alleged exclusion of the sitting MP from official functions has become a major source of resentment among his followers, further deepening the divisions within the district Congress unit.

Social Media Criticism Intensifies

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Amid the growing tensions, criticism of Sridhar Babu, Adluri Laxman, Makkhan Singh Thakur and Vijay Ramana Rao has reportedly intensified on social media through posts by people supporting Vamsi Krishna.

The developments have added to concerns about the party’s internal unity and coordination among its leaders in Peddapalli.

Concerns Over Congress’s Political Prospects

The reported factional dispute comes at a time when sections of the party cadre are already concerned about the Congress’s political standing in Peddapalli district.

Some party workers fear that continued infighting could weaken the organisation and affect its electoral prospects if the differences are not resolved.

However, the allegations of sidelining and disrespect have not been independently verified, and the leaders concerned have not been quoted responding to the claims. The extent of the dispute and its potential impact on the party remain to be seen.