Hyderabad to Divert Godavari Water to Singur-Manjeera Supply Areas

HMWS&SB steps up preparations to prevent drinking water shortages amid anticipated El Niño conditions

Hyderabad: Following the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has intensified precautionary measures to prevent drinking water shortages in the city in view of anticipated El Niño conditions.

With water storage levels in the Singur and Manjeera reservoirs declining significantly, the Water Board has initiated alternative arrangements to divert Godavari water to areas dependent on these reservoirs. The measures are being implemented under the supervision of Water Board Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy.

As part of the initiative, officials have taken up pipeline interconnection works near Velimela village, close to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The project involves connecting the 3,000-mm-diameter Godavari Ring Main with the 1,200-mm-diameter Manjeera Phase-III and Phase-IV gravity main pipelines.

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Water Board Technical Director Prabhu and Chief General Manager Rajasekhar inspected the ongoing works on Sunday. They directed officials concerned to expedite the project and make the necessary arrangements to divert Godavari water into the Singur-Manjeera supply network.

Officials said the completion of the interconnection works would enable Godavari water to reach areas served by the Singur-Manjeera system, helping maintain an uninterrupted drinking water supply even during periods of water scarcity. The initiative aims to strengthen the city’s preparedness for potential water shortages in the coming months.